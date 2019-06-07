Remember Gwyneth Paltrow in Spider-Man: Homecoming? If not, don’t feel too bad – she forgot about it, too. The actress has a quick cameo near the end of the movie, but that’s apparently news to her. Paltrow appears on Jon Favreau’s new Netflix series The Chef Show, in which Favreau – who was also in Homecoming – remind the actress of their scene together. The revelation seems to utterly baffle Paltrow. Watch her reaction below.

Gwyneth Paltrow genuinely did not know she was in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" so this adorable interaction from "The Chef Show" is easily my favorite thing on the internet today pic.twitter.com/lc3VlSs1Hp — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 7, 2019

In the clip above, you can marvel as Gwyneth Paltrow is amusingly surprised to learn she had a small role in Spider-Man: Homecoming. “I wasn’t in Spider-Man,” she insists to Jon Favreau. “I was in Avengers…” Favreau then reminds Paltrow of the scene in question, which involves Tom Holland’s Peter Parker turning down an offer from Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).

“That was Spider-Man?!” Paltrow says as it dawns on her.

In Paltrow’s defense, perhaps she was thrown by the fact that Favreau simply called the movie Spider-Man, and not Spider-Man: Homecoming. Or maybe her shooting schedule for the film was so minuscule she honestly did forget. No matter what the reasoning, it’s pretty funny.

In case you, like Gwyneth Paltrow, forgot about the Homecoming scene in question, here it is.

Gwyneth Paltrow in Spider-Man

Paltrow can currently be seen reprising her Pepper Potts role in Avengers: Endgame, but don’t expect to see her in Spider-Man: Far From Home. In fact, don’t expect to see her in any MCU films going forward – Paltrow previously revealed that she was done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Endgame. “I feel honored to be a part of something that people are so passionate about,” she said at the time. Of course, there’s always a chance the actress shot a bunch of future Marvel movies already and forgot about them.

The Chef Show is now streaming on Netflix. Other guests include Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland. They were both in Spider-Man, too, FYI.