Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham are getting the band back together. The duo, who worked together on Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, and Revolver, are set to reunite for a remake of the 2004 French film Le Convoyeur. The original film followed a disturbed man who takes a job at an armored truck company and begins keeping tabs on all of his coworkers.

Deadline is reporting that Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham are reuniting for a remake of Le Convoyeur. The still-untitled remake synopsis is described as follows:

The plot follows H, a cold and mysterious character working at a cash truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. Weaving through a suspenseful and carefully constructed narrative, the film shifts across timelines and between various characters’ perspectives for a thrilling and mind-bending experience.

That sounds slightly different from the synopsis of the original movie:

In France, the disturbed and mysterious Alexandre Demarre is hired as security guard for the Vigilante armored truck company earning 1,200 euros per month and lodges in a hotel nearby the company for 1,450 euros for a month. He becomes close to his colleagues, actually a group of losers, without motivation or perspective, paranoids, depressed and substances addicted men, and prepares a personal file with the profile of each one. Along the days, the real intentions of Alex in working at Vigilante are disclosed.

“I’m looking forward to bringing this story to life and working with Jason while he still has the use of his knees,” Ritchie said.

Miramax CEO Bill Block, who is producing, added: “Working again with Guy Ritchie on our second collaboration together, alongside renowned actor Jason Statham, is a privilege, and we anticipate that the tone and flavor of these two longtime friends will resurrect nothing less than a true, genre classic.”

Ritchie has spent the last few years making failed epics (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword), box office failures that people still love (The Man From U.N.C.L.E.), Sherlock Holmes sequels, and of course, the recent live-action Aladdin. But with this still-untitled film, and his upcoming The Gentlemen, it looks as if Ritchie is slowly easing back into the hard-boiled crime pictures that helped launch his career.