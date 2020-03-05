Did you know there’s a new war movie starring Tom Hanks headed our way? It’s called Greyhound, and Hanks both wrote and stars in the film, which has America’s favorite actor playing a US Navy Commander during World War II. The film is an adaptation of a 1955 novel called The Good Shepherd – which is a title this movie probably couldn’t use since Robert De Niro’s 2006 CIA movie already took it. Watch the Greyhound trailer below.

Greyhound Trailer

I write about movies for a living, but I’ll confess that Greyhound completely fell under my radar. The Tom Hanks war movie was originally set to open March 22, 2019, but in January 2019 was pushed back to May 8, 2020. However, the release date has changed yet again – it’s now due out on June 12, 2020. And here’s our first real look at it. Here’s the synopsis:

The only thing more dangerous than the front lines was the fight to get there. In the early days of WWII, an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) in his first command of a U.S. destroyer, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic while hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats.

Greyhound is based on the novel The Good Shepherd by C. S. Forester, which was published back in the 1950s. This marks Hanks’s first screenplay credit since his mostly forgotten 2011 directorial effort Larry Crowne. Aaron Schneider helms this project, which also stars Stephan Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elizabeth Shue.

Hanks has a history of World War II-related entertainment. He starred in Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan, and produced – and wrote several episodes of – the HBO series Band of Brothers, and produced the follow-up series The Pacific. And of course, he also has some history playing boat captains, having turned in a phenomenal performance in Captain Phillips. In other words, Greyhound seems like familiar ground for the actor. And while the shuffling release dates aren’t the best sign, Hanks usually delivers, so Greyhound might end up being a nice surprise when it opens this summer.