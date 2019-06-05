Gremlins, one of the movies responsible for creating the PG-13 rating, is about to get an upgrade. Joe Dante’s gross-out Christmas horror comedy is headed home in a slick new 4K release. Just imagine how much clearer all the goo will be! The special features included on the disc have appeared on previous releases, but what you’re really paying for here is the improved visuals. Learn more about the Gremlins 4K Blu-ray, and watch a trailer, below.

Gremlins 4K Blu-Ray

Gremlins, the charming movie about a living stuffed animal that shoots slimy, horny monsters out of its back, is a classic. Every Christmas, people are drawn to the film’s anarchistic mayhem, enjoying the special effects, dark humor, and scenes of Phoebe Cates wearing a cute hat. Up until now, we’ve been forced to watch regular-old Blu-ray and DVD releases of the film. But that’s about to change. On October 1, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will release the film on 4K Blu-ray and digital, providing “4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.”

The release also features the following previously released special features:

Filmmakers’ Commentary with Director Joe Dante, Producer Michael Finnell and Special Effects Artist Chris Walas

Cast Commentary with Director Joe Dante, Zack Galligan, Phoebe Cates, Dick Miller, and Howie Mandel

Gremlins: Behind the Scenes Featurette

Additional Scenes with Commentary

Photo Gallery

Theatrical Trailers

Additional Scenes

Cute. Clever. Mischievous. Intelligent: Making Gremlins

Gremlins: The Gift of the Mogwai (motion comic)

The Last Gremlin (motion comic)

From Gizmo to Gremlins: Creating the Creatures

Hangin’ with Hoyt on the set of Gremlins

I remain a fan of physical media (weird, I know!), so I’ll definitely be picking this up. And now that this is out of the way, it’s time to give the vastly underrated Gremlins 2 a 4K release as well. Make it happen, someone.