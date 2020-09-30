Greenland, a new Gerard Butler movie about a family trying to survive a cataclysmic natural disaster, is headed to where it belongs: VOD. While STX was hoping to release this baby theatrically, and even moved the theatrical date around a bit, let’s be honest – a disaster flick with Gerard Butler seems like the perfect VOD fodder – and I don’t mean that in a negative way.

Greenland

While there has yet to be an official announcement from STX Films, a list of new titles coming to Amazon in October has revealed that Greenland is headed to VOD:

Greenland (2020) follows a family (Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin and Roger Dale Floyd) as they struggle for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster. Available to buy October 13 and to rent October 27.

The Ric Roman Waugh-directed film was initially set to open in theaters on June 12, 2020, but was delayed to July 30, 2020, and then August 14, 2020, and then again to September 25, 2020. The delays were due to the coronavirus, and rather than keep delaying the inevitable, it looks like STX has decided to release the film digitally in October.

However, Greenland did manage to open on the big screen overseas, playing in Belgium, France, and Scandinavia, so at least it has that going for it.

In Greenland, “A family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garrity’s experience the best and worst in humanity while they battle the increasing panic and lawlessness surrounding them. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.”

“It starts off with a feeling of an almost simple family drama: a family struggling to get back together, the husband has just moved back into the house, the son is not sure what is going on, and you feel like it’s going one way but in the background something more sinister is developing,” Butler told EW. “And then through their drama you’re thrown into this much larger, epic, overpowering scenario that they have no control over, and it becomes this fight for survival, but with a family you’re already grounded with and care about. It becomes this road trip to save themselves, and also what they experience along the way and how is the rest of humanity dealing with this.”

Butler has become a kind of B-movie king, leading trashy-but-fun genre pics that have their charms. Sure, the Has Fallen series is garbage, but it’s entertaining garbage! And Den of Thieves may be a major rip-off of Heat, but that doesn’t mean I can’t have fun watching it. With all that in mind, I’m looking forward to watching Greenland from the safety of my home.