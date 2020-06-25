Gerard Butler has already established himself as the B-movie king, and now he’s coming for the disaster movie genre. The actor has battled Geostorms and will now be facing off against a planet-killing comet in Greenland, a sci-fi disaster thriller that reunites Butler with his Angel Has Fallen director Ric Roman Waugh. Watch the Greenland trailer below.

Greenland Trailer

Unexpectedly, Gerard Butler plays a regular family man in Greenland, who is just one among billions of people who watch in horror as fragments of a comet crash on Earth and threaten the survival of the human race. As people rapidly race for shelter, Butler’s John Garrity hears of bunkers in Greenland that could ensure their survival, and races to bring his wife (Morena Baccarin) and young son (Roger Dale Floyd) to the promised safe haven. Theodore Scott Glenn, David Denman, Hope Davis, Andrew Bachelor, and Joshua Mikel also star in Greenland.

Written by Chris Sparling and Mitchell LaFortune, Greenland reunites Butler with his Angel Has Fallen director Ric Roman Waugh in what appears to be a bit of a departure for the pair of them: a film that plays out like a more standard disaster flick. But that may be blessing for them, as Greenland looks a step above some of the B-movie fare that Butler has thrived in lately, and actually looks…kind of good? You can’t beat the high stakes of a planet-killing comet paired with the personal story of an ordinary family just doing their best to survive. It’s engaging, it’s fun, and it has Morena Baccarin, who has never failed to be incredibly watchable in everything she’s in. There are shades of The Fugitive, with Butler’s character desperately searching for his family, as well as classic Roland Emmerich disaster movies like Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow.

Here is the official synopsis for Greenland:

A family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garrity’s experience the best and worst in humanity. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

Greenland is currently slated to hit theaters on August 14, 2020.