Greenland, a shockingly good Gerard Butler movie about a planet-killing comet, is getting a sequel. Which is a little surprising, since the movie ended with the comet smashing into Earth and killing off a huge chunk of the population. But those who survived will now be forced to deal with more problems as they trek across the ruined wasteland of what was once Europe. Butler and original director Ric Roman Waugh are both set to return for the sequel, which is called Greenland: Migration.

I expected almost nothing from Greenland, the disaster movie that defied box office expectations to become a surprise hit. I assumed it was going to be another mindless Gerard Butler action movie, and while that’s not a bad thing, it also wasn’t something I expected to be anything special. But you know what? Greenland is actually a damn good movie. It’s not a dumb disaster movie where we watch landmarks get destroyed as Gerard Butler runs around punching people. Instead, it’s an anxiety-inducing film that strives for some form of stark realism. The end result is a supremely well-constructed movie that might give you a panic attack.

And now it’s getting a sequel! In the original film, “John Garrity (Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garrity’s experience the best and worst in humanity. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate flight to a possible safe haven.”

Spoiler alert: the comet hits the Earth and kills a lot of people, but the Garrity family survives with a select group of others by making their way to a bunker located in (you guessed it) Greenland. And while the story felt complete, the Garrity family will return for a new post-apocalyptic adventure. Both Butler and Baccarin are confirmed to return for Greenland: Migration, which will be helmed by Greenland director Ric Roman Waugh working with a script by Chris Sparling, who wrote the first film.

According to Variety, in the new movie, “the Garrity family, who survive a near-extinction level event when an interstellar comet hits Earth, must leave the safety of the Greenland bunker and embark on a perilous journey across the decimated frozen wasteland of Europe to find a new home.” And while I’m currently of the opinion that Greenland doesn’t need a sequel, I was so impressed with the first film that I’ll gladly give this one a shot.