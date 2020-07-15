When exactly will audiences have the chance to see The Green Knight, director David Lowery‘s (Pete’s Dragon, A Ghost Story) cinematic reimagining of the Arthurian legend? The movie was removed from the release calendar at the end of April, and a week later, Lowery himself was saying that “no one knows” when it will see the light of day. But a press release from distributor A24 promoting a new The Green Knight roleplaying game (we’ll get to that in a second) seems to hint that the indie distributor is still holding out hope for a theatrical release. Get the details on that and the new game below.

This afternoon, A24 sent out a press release that says, “Second only to seeing The Green Knight in theaters: playing The Green Knight RPG at home.” Granted, that statement in itself is not a firm confirmation that the company will ultimately put the movie in theaters before it releases it to paid video on demand. But by making it the first sentence of this marketing email, it certainly seems like they’re holding out for this film to hit theaters.

Now, let’s get to the game itself, shall we?

The Green Knight Roleplaying Game

A24 knows you’re probably bored out of your mind sitting around at home while the coronavirus pandemic rages on, but instead of making the decision to release the movie to paid video on demand services, they’ve enlisted professional game master Timm Woods (who evidently “runs over a dozen games a week from his Brooklyn apartment”) to help create a roleplaying game inspired by the new movie. The Green Knight: A Fantasy Role Playing Game is now available to purchase for $35 at shop.a24films.com .

Here’s the official description:

An epic reimagining of the classic Arthurian tale, what begins as a game will become an odyssey into the unknown to prove thy worth in the eyes of the Kingdom. From the hallowed halls of Camelot to the mysterious wilds of the fabled Green Chapel, embark on a mythical journey in search of the Green Knight. With Honor at stake, will you rise to meet the challenge? Crown a Game Master, choose your character—Knight, Noble, Hunter, Sorcerer, or Bard—and test your Honor on a merciless quest. Every choice matters as you face deranged highwaymen, ghostly damsels, mystical creatures, and more. But be warned––The Green Knight’s challenge is not for the faint of heart. Prove yourself worthy…or off with thy head.

The game comes with a game master’s guide (including bonus quests), a map of the realm, five character sheets, and a 20-sided die. Here are some photos of what you’ll get:

The Green Knight movie’s official release date is still listed as TBA, but we’re hoping we get the chance to see it as soon as possible. The game is available now and will ship by August 7, 2020.