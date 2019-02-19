Netflix first announced a Green Eggs and Ham animated series back in 2015, and now, the dream has become a reality. The series will finally arrive this fall, and in anticipation of that, the streaming service has announced the full cast. They’ve also provided some first look images in the form of character posters. The animation looks to be appropriating Dr. Seuss’ famous style, albeit with a glossier finish.

Green Eggs and Ham

Adam Devine, Michael Douglas, Ilana Glazer, Diane Keaton, Eddie Izzard, Tracy Morgan, Keegan-Michael Key and more make up the voice cast of the Green Eggs and Ham animated series. The show focuses on characters Guy and Sam, who “take a road trip to save an endangered animal, learning to try new things like hope, friendship, and a certain delectable dish.” That actually sounds a little bit like The Trip franchise, which is certainly an amusing approach.

Here’s a look at who is who in this upcoming series.

Sam I Am (Voiced by Adam Devine): A wildlife rescuer who specializes in saving rare animals and savoring every bite of Green Eggs & Ham.

Guy I Am (Voiced by Michael Douglas): An amateur inventor turned professional paint-watcher looking for a warm bowl of oat mush, peace and quiet.

EB (Voiced by Ilana Glazer): A curious, fun seeking girl who just wants to keep a dangerous wild animal as a pet.

Michellee (Voiced by Diane Keaton): EB’s overprotective mother who’d rather stay home and count beans than ever risk any fun.

Narrator (Voiced by Keegan-Michael Key): Our rhyming guide on the road to Meepville.

Snerz (Voiced by Eddie Izzard): The tiny, evil overlord of the biggest company in all of Seussdom with a passion for collecting rare, illegal animals.

McWinkle (Voiced by Jeffrey Wright): A professional bad guy on one last job.

Gluntz (Voiced by Jillian Bell): A professional bad guy on her very first job.

Goat (Voiced by John Turturro): The biggest, baddest goat this side of Meepville.

Fox (Voiced by Tracy Morgan): A fox torn by his love for a chicken and her tasty green eggs.

Mouse (Voiced by Daveed Diggs): A revolutionary at heart, this vermin longs for freedom and cheese.

That’s certainly an impressive cast! Also, none of this appeals to me at all. But hey, this isn’t meant for me – it’s a kid’s show, and that’s fine. Enjoy it, kids! Here’s the official synopsis: