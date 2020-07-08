The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Peter Farrelly‘s Green Book follow-up that reunites him with star Viggo Mortensen, just added another cast member to help out with the titular beer run. Dylan O’Brien is in negotiations to take the lead role in the film, with Mortensen set for a supporting part. O’Brien is known for Teen Wolf and also The Maze Runner franchise, so maybe they should retitle this The Greatest Maze Run Ever instead. Or not. They can do whatever they want, I don’t really care that much.

Variety says that Dylan O’Brien is in negotiations to join The Greatest Beer Run Ever from director Peter Farrelly. The film is based on the book of the same name by John “Chick” Donohue and J. T. Molloy, telling the true story of Donohue’s attempt to track down his friends in the Army while they were still fighting in Vietnam. Here’s more from the official synopsis:

One neighborhood patriot came up with an inspired—some would call it insane—idea. Someone should sneak into Vietnam, track down their buddies there, give them messages of support from back home, and share a few laughs over a can of beer. It would be the Greatest Beer Run Ever. But who’d be crazy enough to do it? One man was up for the challenge—a U. S. Marine Corps veteran turned merchant mariner who wasn’t about to desert his buddies on the front lines when they needed him. Chick volunteered. A day later, he was on a cargo ship headed to Vietnam, armed with Irish luck and a backpack full of alcohol. Landing in Qui Nho’n, Chick set off on an adventure that would change his life forever—an odyssey that took him through a series of hilarious escapades and harrowing close calls, including the Tet Offensive. But none of that mattered if he could bring some cheer to his pals and show them how much the folks back home appreciated them.

O’Brien will play the lead, so I guess that makes him Chick Donohue. And since Mortensen is listed in a supporting role, I’m assuming he’s playing the Marine Corps vet who helps with the journey. Brian Currie and Pete Jones will co-write the script with Farrelly.

I’ve yet to see Green Book, but I know it has plenty of detractors. That said, the film was a commercial success and won Oscars, and in the end, that’s what studios care about the most. Expect The Greatest Beer Ever to get the prestige pic treatment whenever it’s released.