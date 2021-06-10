You know you love her. And you know you love her even more when Gossip Girl has turned her sights on the rich Gen-Z influencers of Manhattan, emerging after a nine-year silence to bully some more wealthy teens. HBO Max’s Gossip Girl sequel series introduces a new generation of sexy 20-somethings playing elite Manhattan high schoolers, who take a new girl under their wing, only to find themselves all targeted by an Instagram account calling itself Gossip Girl. Watch the Gossip Girl trailer below.

Gossip Girl Trailer

It’s been nine years, and you’d think that Dan Humphrey would’ve gotten tired of spreading gossip about Upper West Side high schoolers. Just kidding, the mantle of Gossip Girl has (probably) passed on, though the voice stays the same: Kirsten Bell reprises her role as the anonymous gossip blog, now rebranded as an Instagram. And in the age of influencers, there’s no better place to be to bully a bunch of rich Gen-Z teens who conduct all kinds of illicit and tawdry affairs.

Per HBO Max, “GOSSIP GIRL explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.” Which is a really boring way of saying that the method (and fashion) is different, but the juicy gossip and beautiful backstabbing teens remain the same.

The series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.

Gossip Girl is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. The series is written, executive produced and developed by Joshua Safran of Random Acts. Executive producers also include Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire, and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire serves as co-executive producer. Karena Evans directs two episodes and original costume designer Eric Daman rejoins the series.

Here is the synopsis for Gossip Girl:

Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, this extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. The series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage, which ran from 2007-2012 on The CW.

Gossip Girl premieres on HBO Max on July 8, 2021.