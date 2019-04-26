It’s clear which side Google is taking in the endgame. A Thanos Easter egg has been hidden in the Google search results for the Avengers: Endgame villain that does something a little drastic to your desktop. If you search for the word “Thanos,” you may see a little Infinity Gauntlet in the corner of the screen under the images. Go ahead, click on it. We dare you.



Now you must live with what you wrought. As you may have seen, clicking on the Infinity Gauntlet icon makes it snap its fingers and enact the universe-halving “dusting” of half of the results on the page. It’s even better when you have the sound turned on, and can hear the results — news pages, images, entire Wikipedia entries — wiped from existence. This works on both desktop and mobile.

But don’t worry, the results are not permanent. Just click on the gauntlet again, and the results all reappear. See, that wasn’t so hard was it, Avengers?

Of course, restoring the universe back to the way it was will be much more difficult for the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Endgame, which is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin.

But Google certainly knows how to celebrate the highly anticipated premiere of Avengers: Endgame, which hit theaters last night. Fear not, I’m sure Google dusted potential spoilers floating around the internet as well.