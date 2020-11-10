The United Kingdom is preparing to enter another lockdown, and since its residents can’t really travel anywhere, they’re getting the next best thing: a Google Maps “virtual movie hunt.” Over 40 beloved British movies have been hidden across the Google map of the U.K., and are available to watch for free to any film fan that finds them. This includes institutional British classics like Wallace and Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit as well as other acclaimed films, including Skyfall and Shaun of the Dead.

Google has launched a”virtual movie hunt” in collaboration with the British Film Institute, ahead of their Google Pixel presents Mobile Cinema campaign later this month. The virtual movie hunt consists of 40 beloved British classics that have been scattered across the Google Maps of the United Kingdom, with clues in relation to the locations of the films set to be released ahead of the search throughout this month. Titles like Skyfall, Shaun of the Dead, Phantom Thread, and Wallace and Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit will be featured in this Google Maps movies hunt.

“As we enter another lockdown, we know that people are seeking familiarity; and find comfort in being able to reconnect to stories and characters that they know and love,” said Soniya Jobanputra, product manager for Google Pixel (via NME). “‘Google Pixel presents Mobile Cinema’ will allow the nation to rediscover these films from our past and instantly transport themselves, whether they’re on the sofa, in the park, or moving between rooms – Pixel 5G will allow you to download and watch these films instantly.”

Google and BFI specifically chose movies that will trigger nostalgia within film fans, according to Dr. Wing Yee Cheung, senior lecturer in psychology and researcher on nostalgia at the University of Winchester. “These movies are embedded with sensory memories of when we first watched them and whom we watched them with, which are key triggers of nostalgia,” Cheung said.

It’s an easy virtual movie hunt: participants will receive the clues as they’re released throughout the month, and can search a map of the U.K. to find key locations after following the clues. The films will then be made available to watch from anywhere. Participants must ensure that their mobile devices connect to a 5G network in order to join in.

It’s a nice little event organized by Google and BFI, and maybe a test run for what we’ll see over on this side of the pond if the U.S. is forced to go into lockdown during the winter months, especially as coronavirus (COVID-19) cases surpass 10 million in the States.