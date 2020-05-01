Even angels and demons are being affected the worldwide coronavirus lockdowns. One angel and demon pair, who can’t stand to be apart despite how much they deny it, are especially feeling the pressure. Michael Sheen and David Tennant reprise their roles as the angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley from Good Omens, the Amazon Prime adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett‘s beloved fantasy-comedy novel, in a special lockdown video that shows what everyone’s favorite Apocalypse-thwarting angel and demon are up to during quarantine.

Good Omens Lockdown

Sheen and Tennant reprised their roles from Good Omens as the stuffy angel Aziraphale and the roguish demon Crowley, respectively, in a special video that imagines what the characters of the BBC/Amazon Prime TV series would be doing under quarantine.

Written by Gaiman and directed by Douglas Mackinnon (Sherlock, Good Omens), the video show Aziraphale and Crowley chatting on the phone, over a set of images of various props from the show like books, cakes, and glasses of wine, as they catch up on what the two of them have been up to in lockdown. Aziraphale has unsurprisingly been baking cakes and bread, some of which he gives to a group of would-be robbers, while Crowley has been bored out of his mind staying indoors. It’s the stuff that Good Omens fan fiction is made of, and it’s an official 30th anniversary present from Gaiman, who has acknowledged the new following that the pairing have gained since Sheen and Tennant stepped into the roles in last year’s limited series.

“This is our present to all of you. It’s to make people happy, because too many of us are sad,” Gamain said on Twitter, releasing the video in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the publication of his and Pratchett’s beloved 1990 fantasy book.

The BBC adaptation of Good Omens is available to stream on Amazon Prime.