Good Boys is bringing the raunch comedy down to Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon, and Keith L. Williams‘ level…which is about 4 and a half feet? But size isn’t an indication of humor, because the pint-sized middle schoolers of the SXSW hit have plenty of outrageously inappropriate jokes to share in the official new Good Boys trailer. Watch it below.

Good Boys Trailer

Child endangerment was never so funny than in Universal’s official trailer for Good Boys. Two months after the red band trailer piqued our interest in a middle school raunch comedy, Universal has released a new trailer that bleeps out the f-words but keeps all the outrageous humor. The film follows Tremblay’s 12-year-old Max and his two quirky best friends as they prepare to go to their first “kissing party,” but naturally things don’t go according to plan. A bag of molly, a highway car crash pile-up, and an incident with a gummy vitamin bottle later, and these three good boys have had a monumentally bad day.

Produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and co-written by director Gene Stupnitsky and writer Lee Eisenberg, Good Boys was met with rave reviews at its South by Southwest Film Festival premiere, including from /Film reviewer Matt Donato, who called it an “unbelievable road trip descent into challenged friendships that’ll soothe your soul and tickle your funny bone twenty times over.”

Here is the synopsis for Good Boys:

Just how bad can one day get? The creative minds behind Superbad, Pineapple Express and Sausage Party take on sixth grade hard in the outrageous comedy, Good Boys. After being invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max (Room’s Jacob Tremblay) is panicking because he doesn’t know how to kiss. Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends Thor (Brady Noon) and Lucas (Keith L. Williams) decide to use Max’s dad’s drone – which Max is forbidden to touch – to spy (they think) on a teenage couple making out next door. But when things go ridiculously wrong, the drone is destroyed. Desperate to replace it before Max’s dad (Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth) gets home, the boys skip school and set off on an odyssey of epically bad decisions involving some accidentally stolen drugs, frat-house paintball, and running from both the cops and terrifying teenage girls (Life of the Party‘s Molly Gordon and Ocean’s Eight‘s Midori Francis).

Good Boys hits theaters on August 16, 2019.