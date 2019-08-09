The kids aren’t all right in Good Boys, but the adults aren’t much better. A new Good Boys featurette introduces us to the grown-ups of the Gene Stupnitsky comedy starring Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon, and Keith L. Williams as a trio of three sixth-graders who get in over their heads after getting invited to a “kissing party.” Along the way, they run into all sorts of obstacles, including a few familiar faces in the comedy world. Meet the grown-ups in the new Good Boys featurette below.

Good Boys Featurette

The featurette spotlights Stephen Merchant, Will Forte, Retta, Lil Rey Howery, and Sam Richardson, all well-known comedic actors who look like they’re having a blast cursing at Tremblay, Noon, and Williams’ foul-mouthed kids. Forte plays the infuriated dad of Max (Tremblay), while Retta and Howery are the divorcing parents of Williams’ Lucas. Meanwhile Merchant plays the neighborhood creep while Richardson a beleaguered cop.

Despite the envelope-pushing premise of Good Boys — mainly, that 12-year-old kids are cursing like 50-year-old sailors — the set in the featurette looks as welcoming and wholesome as possible, with Tremblay and Williams both noting that they couldn’t stop laughing around their adult co-stars.

Here is the synopsis for Good Boys:

Just how bad can one day get? The creative minds behind Superbad, Pineapple Express and Sausage Party take on sixth grade hard in the outrageous comedy, Good Boys. After being invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max (Room’s Jacob Tremblay) is panicking because he doesn’t know how to kiss. Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends Thor (Brady Noon, HBO’s Boardwalk Empire) and Lucas (Keith L. Williams, Fox’s The Last Man On Earth) decide to use Max’s dad’s drone – which Max is forbidden to touch – to spy (they think) on a teenage couple making out next door. But when things go ridiculously wrong, the drone is destroyed. Desperate to replace it before Max’s dad (Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth) gets home, the boys skip school and set off on an odyssey of epically bad decisions involving some accidentally stolen drugs, frat-house paintball, and running from both the cops and terrifying teenage girls (Life of the Party’s Molly Gordon and Ocean’s Eight’s Midori Francis).

Good Boys opens in theaters on August 16, 2019.