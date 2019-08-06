In the upcoming raunchy comedy Good Boys, the movie’s Bean Bag Boys (Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon, and Keith L. Williams) are dealing with your average childhood problems: learning how to kiss, playground bullies, getting rid of drugs, and stealing beer. You know, just your normal day in the life of three foul-mouthed middle schoolers. But the three titular good boys are going to learn that no matter how crazy their day can be, they can get through it as long as they have friends — a concept that Universal is leaning on with their advanced “Wednesday Friendsay” advanced screening of the Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg-produced comedy. Watch the red band Good Boys clips below.

Red Band Good Boys Clips

Max (Tremblay), Lucas (Williams), and Thor (Noon) are simple 12-year-old boys. They just want to learn how to kiss to prepare for a “kissing party” at which they can prove their coolness to the popular kids at their school. But life — aka angry teenage siblings, drugs, and cops — keep getting in their way, as they “set off an odyssey of epically bad decisions involving some accidentally stolen drugs, frat-house paintball, and running from both the cops and terrifying teenage girls.” Just your normal suburban problems.

The first clip from Good Boys shows us just what kind of movie this will be, as the boys are caught spying on a teenage couple with their drone. Finding themselves in possession of the couple’s drugs, they attempt to take back the drone while getting rid of the molly. We get a basic gist of the movie through these four clips, as well as the raunchy, tongue-in-cheek tone of the film, as the three middle schoolers frequently drop f-bombs but can’t wrap their heads around the world “misogynist.” It’s comedy gold.

Universal released the clips ahead of the advanced “Wednesday Friendsday” screening of Good Boys, which 10,000 people will get the chance to see for free at 100 participating theaters in the U.S. and Canada. Check out the contest here.

Good Boys is written by The Office executive producers and scribes Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky; the former produces while the latter is directing this film. It also stars Will Forte, Molly Gordon, Midori Francis, and Josh Caras.

Good Boys hits theaters on August 16, 2019.