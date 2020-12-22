Gomorrah, the Italian crime drama series that debuted on Sky Atlantic, is now streaming on HBO Max, and a new (to Americans, at least) season is about to arrive. Gomorrah season 3 actually premiered back in 2017 on Sky Atlantic, but it will make its American debut on HBO Max in January. Ahead of that premiere, there’s a new trailer, which you can watch below. The series follows the exploits of warring crime syndicates in Naples, Italy.

Gomorrah Season 3 Trailer

Gomorrah will eventually get around to airing its fifth and final season, but here in the U.S., only the first two seasons are available – on HBO Max. That’s about to change, though, as season 3 – which premiered in 2017 – is headed to the streaming service on January 21. It’s safe to assume that seasons 4 and 5 will make their way there eventually, but for now, American audiences can treat season 3 as something new – because for them, it is.

The series “tells the story of Ciro Di Marzio (Marco D’Amore), a member of the Savastano clan, headed by Pietro Savastano (Fortunato Cerlino), a high-ranking member. Ciro aims to navigate the dangers of the criminal world, while also fighting a brutal civil war.” And in season 3, “Genny (Salvatore Esposito) takes control and ultimately rules over Naples and Rome. Within his network two women rise to power: Annalisa (Cristina Donadio), named Scianel, a key drug pusher and a natural leader, and Patrizia (Cristiana Dell’Anna), one of Genny’s most faithful foot soldiers. When Ciro (Marco D’Amore) forms a new partnership with the young and ambitious Enzo (Arturo Muselli), a light that once vanished from Ciro’s eyes reappears. The former street-level drug dealers cast their net far beyond the city of Naples and the borders of Italy. Genny, Ciro and Enzo are about to make peace, when Enzo demands a sacrifice.”

The series stars Marco D’Amore, Salvatore Esposito, Cristina Donadio, Cristiana Dell’Anna, Arturo Muselli, Loris De Luna, Ivana Lotito, Gianfranco Gallo, Carlo Cerciello, Pasquale Esposito, Carlo Caracciolo, and Andrea Di Maria, and comes from creator Roberto Saviano, who also wrote the book that inspired the show. Gomorrah will be part of a new International genre page on HBO Max alongside a curated selection of programming from all around the world, with titles ranging from drama to comedy to thrillers. Other titles include Max Originals Valley of Tears and Veneno, HBO Europe’s Patria, films like City of God, Cinema Paradiso, and Life is Beautiful.