Goliath Season 4: Release Date, Cast and More

After the shocking events of the season 3 finale, Billy Bob Thornton is officially coming back with a fourth and final season of the legal drama Goliath. The very existence of a new season reveals that his character survived that surprise gunshot wound in the third season’s closing moments. But read on to learn about what the final season will be about, which actors are joining the cast, and when and where you’ll be able to watch the new season.

Goliath Season 4 Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

The fourth season of Goliath is currently slated to premiere on September 24, 2021. All three seasons of the show are exclusively available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, and that streaming service is where you’ll be able to watch the fourth season, as well.

What is Goliath?

Goliath is a legal drama about Billy McBride, who was once a powerful lawyer but is now a burnout drunk. But Billy’s not ready to fully step away from the courtroom yet: there are rich and powerful people out there who are trying to evade justice, but that’s not going to happen on Billy’s watch – not if he has anything to say about it. Here’s the official synopsis for season 4:

“In the final season, Billy returns to his Big Law roots after Patty takes a job at a prestigious white-shoe law firm in San Francisco. Together, they try to take down one of America’s most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry. As Billy deals with his own chronic pain and Patty can’t shake the feeling she’s being used, their loyalties will be tested, putting their partnership on the line. In a world where money can buy anything, even justice, they’ll have to risk everything to do what’s right.”

Goliath Season 4 Showrunner, Crew, and More

The series was created by David E. Kelley (Boston Legal) and Jonathan Shapiro (The Practice), with Lawrence Trilling (Felicity, Alias) serving as the showrunner since season 2. Trilling has also served as the show’s primary director. Jason Derlatka and Jon Ehrlich (Parenthood) provided the score, and Geyer Kosinski (Fargo) is an executive producer alongside Boardwalk Empire veterans Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner.

Goliath Season 4 Cast

Billy Bob Thornton plays Billy McBride, and in this new season, he’ll be facing off against some heavyweight guest stars, including J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) as George Stax, the family patriarch of a pharmaceutical company, and Bruce Dern (Nebraska) as George’s brother, Frank. Nina Arianda (Stan & Ollie) plays Patty Solis-Papagian, Tania Raymonde (Lost) plays Brittany Gold, Diana Hopper (Bit) plays Denise McBride, and Julie Brister (Review) plays Marva Jefferson. Geoffrey Arend (Super Troopers) plays charismatic defense attorney Griffin Petock, Brandon Scott (13 Reasons Why) plays Margolis & True senior associate Robert Bettencourt, Obba Babatundé (Dear White People) plays Ivan Tillinger, and Elias Koteas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) plays Margolis & True co-founder Tom True.