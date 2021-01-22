Legendary is offering a little taste, a little amuse-bouche, ahead of the (hopefully hearty) appetizer that is the full Godzilla vs. Kong trailer, which is hitting the web this Sunday. But while Godzilla and Kong may tower over the Manhattan skyline, this new Godzilla vs. Kong teaser is so minuscule, it’s in danger of being trampled on. Watch the very, very short Godzilla vs. Kong teaser, released ahead of the trailer, below.

Godzilla vs. Kong

How do you get people hyped for a trailer? Release a teaser for a trailer in the form of a six-second snippet of Kong doing his famous gentle finger touch, but with a little girl instead of Naomi Watts/Jessica Lange/Fay Wray. Trailer teasers have become a part of the movie business now, and as annoying as the practice is, it works. Boy, am I really excited to see King Kong touch people’s fingers.

And there’s yet another trailer teaser, this one much more action-packed and featuring some of that good old Kong vs. Godzilla action we’re all craving:

But we’ll likely get a lot more than that scene (maybe some gentle staring, some stomping through cityscapes, hopefully a few full-on brawls between the titular monsters) when the proper Godzilla vs. Kong trailer arrives this Sunday, January 24.

Adam Wingard directs Godzilla vs. Kong, which stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir, and has the following synopsis:

In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Godzilla vs. Kong is hitting theaters and HBO Max on the same day on March 26, 2021.