Last weekend, the first trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong delivered a fantastic tease of the blockbuster battle coming to theaters and HBO Max in March. But you’ll also be able to bring the fight home in another way with a variety of different Godzilla vs Kong Funko POPs featuring several different versions of the massive monsters ready to duke it out for kaiju supremacy. One of them even provides a little extra detail about a certain showstopping shot from the trailer.

Godzilla vs. Kong Funko POPs

First up, we have Godzilla and King Kong each ready to fight each other. Then there are variations with different weapons at their disposal. Godzilla is blasting his atomic breath while Kong comes holding two different weapons. It’s hard to make out what the weapon is in the hands of the black-eyed Kong, but the other one appears to be holding a bone with one of Godzilla’s back spikes stuck to it. Perhaps Kong yanks one of them right out of the giant lizard’s back, which should be a sight to see.

Of course, Funko couldn’t properly give Godzilla vs. Kong the POP treatment without giving them a pair of jumbo-sized, 10-inch figures. On the opposite end of the spectrum, they’ve also given each of them tiny little Funko POP keychains.

For all you Funko POP collectors out there, some exclusives are also on the way. Another pair of jumbo-sized Funko POPs gives Godzilla and Kong a more colorful paint job, perhaps emulating their appearance in the neon cityscape of Tokyo.

If you’re a collector who likes to keep their Funko POPs in the box, BAM! retail shops will have a special two-pack of regular versions of Godzilla and Kong. Meanwhile, FYE is getting Godzilla with atomic breath that glows in the dark.

With the exception of the exclusives, all of these are available to pre-order at various retailers right now. Godzilla vs. Kong arrives in theaters and on HBO Max (for 31 days) starting on March 31, 2021.