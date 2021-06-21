Godzilla Singular Point, a new anime series from director Atsushi Takahashi (Doraemon the Movie 2017: Great Adventure in the Antarctic Kachi Kochi) and anime studios Bones (My Hero Academia) and Orange (Beastars), marks a significant departure from recent Godzilla stories. Our rave review of the show calls it the possible “rightful anime heir to Shin Godzilla,” and says it “offers a much more cerebral take on the King of Monsters than the recent Hollywood smash-em-up Godzilla vs. Kong.”

And now Godzilla fans will be able to draw their own conclusions sooner than anticipated: Netflix has announced that the show’s global release date is later this week.

Godzilla Singular Point Release Date

Today Netflix announced that the Godzilla Singular Point release date is June 24, 2021. That’s right – this Thursday. The series has already played in Japan and Mexico, but it will be hitting the streaming service around the rest of the globe on Thursday. Feel free to do your best Godzilla roar impression to mark the occasion.

Singular Point has some high level talent behind it, including sci-fi novelist Toh Enjoe working in television for the first time as an editor and writer; Kazue Kato (Blue Exorcist) as the human character designer; legendary animator Eiji Yamamori, who served as the key animator on every Hayao Miyazaki film since Princess Mononoke, creating the Kaiju designs; and composer Ken Sawada (Yowamushi Pedal) handling the score.

Here’s the official synopsis: