To quote a famous poet, “He picks up a bus and he throws it back down, as he wades through the buildings toward the center of town. Oh, no, they say he’s got to go, Go, go, Godzilla.” Godzilla and all his monster buddies/enemies are on the rampage in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which continues to look like the bee’s knees. This new King of the Monsters TV spot offers up some new footage, and also a rather shocking detail: there might be as many as seventeen monsters in this movie. Can that be right, or this just a bit of editing sleight of hand? Watch the Godzilla: King of the Monsters TV spot below, and decide for yourself.

Godzilla King of the Monsters TV Spot

This spot has more of the same – Vera Farmiga looking awesome, Millie Bobby Brown running around in the rain, Godzilla and company wrecking shit. But then there’s a moment where Kyle Chandler yells, “How many of these things are there?!”, and the footage eventually cuts to Ken Watanabe ominously saying, “Seventeen, and counting.”

Come again? Are they really implying there are at least seventeen monsters in this dang movie? Is that even possible? We know with certainty that Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah are all in the film, and during a presentation at SDCC last year, director Michael Dougherty teased the possibility of more. But could there really be that many big, destructive Kaiju running rampant? I suppose it’s possible! At the same time, there’s a chance that this is all a bit of clever editing, and Watanabe’s character is talking about something completely different. For instance, someone could come up to his character and ask, “Dr. Chen, how many spicy buffalo wings have you eaten today?” “Seventeen,” he could reply, “and counting.”

In any case, I’m all-in on this movie. I loved the look of the 2014 Godzilla, but I wasn’t a fan of the script. King of the Monsters looks much better, with far more character development. The human characters in the last film were flat and boring, and while I know that was kind of the point – the movie was far more interested in the monsters – it made for a somewhat dull experience.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens May 31, 2019.