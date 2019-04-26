The Godzilla King of the Monsters soundtrack, with a score composed by Bear McCreary, comes with a nice surprise: a cover of Blue Oyster Cult’s “Godzilla.” The new take on the song comes courtesy of McCreary and System of a Down’s Serj Tankian, and while the original is probably superior, this version will probably rock your socks off. Hear the cover below.

Godzilla King of the Monsters Soundtrack

In the wise words of Blue Oyster Cult, “He picks up a bus and he throws it back down, as he wades through the buildings toward the center of town. Oh, no, they say he’s got to go. Go, go, Godzilla.” “Godzilla” is a fun, goofy song, and the fact that it’s being included on the King of the Monsters soundtrack indicates this sequel is going to be a bit more lighthearted than 2014’s Godzilla. Or at least, as lighthearted as a movie about giant monsters destroying the planet can be.

For reference, you can hear the original Blue Oyster Cult song below.

Blue Oyster Cult Godzilla

McCreary calls the cover “perhaps the most audacious piece of music I have ever produced, jammed to the breaking point with orchestra, choir, taiko chanting, taiko drumming, heavy metal rhythm section, Gene Hoglan’s blistering double-kick drums, and Serj’s distinct vocals. It is complete musical madness.”

“For [the character] Godzilla, I chose to incorporate and adapt the legendary Akira Ifukube’s iconic theme, and for Mothra, Yuji Koseki’s immortal ‘Mothra’s Song,’ both being classic themes from the franchise’s origins,” McCreary adds. “I hoped to form a connection between Ifukube’s uniquely brilliant style and the aesthetics of modern blockbusters.”

McCreary’s soundtrack work, which includes 10 Cloverfield Lane and the upcoming Child’s Play remake, is often quite strong, and I’m glad to see him getting more high-profile work.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters stomps into theaters May 31.