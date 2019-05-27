Godzilla: King of the Monsters is stomping into theaters next week, and if you’re still not sold on the mega-monster movie, a “final look” is here to give away the game. Set to LL Cool J’s “Mama Said Knock You Out”, this mini-trailer is big on brawls. In fact, having seen King of the Monsters already, I’m going to go ahead and say that this is a bit spoiler-y, since it features images from nearly every huge monster fight in the flick. So! If you want to be as unspoiled as possible for the movie, maybe avoid this. Everyone else, check out the Godzilla: King of the Monsters final look below.

Godzilla King of the Monsters Final Look

The biggest drawing factor of Godzilla: King of the Monsters is going to be the big-ass monster fights. Sure, there are human characters, played by talented actors. But let’s not kid ourselves: the scenes where chonky boy Godzilla is battling his large enemies is what we all want to see. And that’s pretty much exactly what this final look is – scene after scene of Godzilla fights. Nearly every big fight scene gets a quick nod here, which might could technically be considered a spoiler. Then again, watching this on your computer or phone will pale in comparison to seeing it on the biggest screen possible.

The tone of this video is a bit wonky. Yes, the movie has plenty of big fights, but they’re presented in an entirely different light. But hey, if this puts audiences in seats, perhaps that’s all that matters.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters “follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens May 31, 2019.