Godzilla: King of the Monsters stomps into theaters this weekend, but he won’t be alone. A trio of other classic monsters from Godzilla’s long cinematic history are making a comeback in a big way, and a new featurette highlights each of them with some new footage from the sequel.

Godzilla King of the Monsters Featurette

Rodan, Mothra and King Ghidorah are coming to to the big screen. While you might think that Godzilla will have to contend with all three of these titans in order to keep the planet from being completely overrun by them, this featurette seems to hint that Mothra could end up being Godzilla’s ally. Referred to as Queen of the Monsters, director Mike Dougherty says she gives hope that humans and titans can have some kind of relationship with each other.

Meanwhile, Rodan and King Ghidorah are certainly out for destruction, and they want to take Godzilla down. We’ve seen plenty of shots of Ghidorah and his three heads battling Godzilla. And the skies are terrorized by Rodan, bringing down fire on anything that gets in his way. That’s all the more reason for Godzilla to need the help of the winged Mothra.

In case you missed it, we already have a review of Godzilla: King of the Monsters from our own Chris Evangelista, and he came away somewhat disappointed:

“Cities are leveled, Lovecraftian monsters reign supreme, and the only thing I felt was a bad case of ennui. The ultimate kaiju smack-down shouldn’t be this boring.”

A big part of his dissatisfaction comes with too much focus on half-baked human characters. And while that might not seem important in a movie that is supposed to be about giant monsters fighting, they’re not mutually exclusive. It’s easy to make kaiju fighting each other interesting, but giving a movie featuring those action beats some significance be creating a bridge between them and some engaging human characters is much harder. So while the monster fights might be satisfying, that doesn’t make for a complete story.

You can judge for yourself when Godzilla: King of the Monsters stomps into theaters on May 31, 2019