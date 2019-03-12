Netflix is continuing to grow its anime collection with a new uniquely international series. Gods and Heroes is an original anime series inspired by Greek mythology that follows a young man who learns that he is the illegitimate son of Zeus. The series comes from the studio behind Netflix’s hit anime series Castlevania and creators Charley and Vlas Parlapanides, the writers of Netflix’s live-action Death Note film.

Netflix has ordered eight episodes of Gods & Heroes, an original anime series created by Charley and Vlas Parlapanides, who will also serve as writers and executive producers. The series will be animated by the Austin, Texas-based Powerhouse Animation, the studio behind two Netflix shows: Castlevania and the upcoming Seis Manos.

Per Netflix’s press release, the series “tells the story of a young man who, cast aside by his people, learns that he is the illegitimate son of Zeus. He alone can save both Heaven and Earth but to do so he must survive the vengeful wrath of a goddess who wants him dead and the monstrous forces of evil she aligns against him.”

Jason O’Mara (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) will provide the voice for the main character, and he’ll be joined by Mamie Gummer (True Detective), Derek Phillips (Friday Night Lights), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Jessica Henwick (Luke Cage), Melina Kanakaredes (The Resident), Claudia Christian (Babylon 5), and Elias Toufexis (The Expanse).

Vlas and Charley Parlapanides said in a statement:

“In Gods & Heroes we wanted to tell a wholly original story set in the beloved world of Greek mythology. We are thankful for such an amazing cast and for such great creative partners at Netflix and Powerhouse Animation, who continue to push the envelope and expand the anime genre in a manner we had only dreamed of.”

The series order comes as Castlevania fans eagerly await its third season. While this may or may not tide them over, Gods & Heroes seems like a suitably ambitious series from Powerhouse Animation, which also released the show’s imposing first poster (below). While the Parlapanides do have the misguided live-action Death Note on their resume, the duo do seem to have a passion for Greek mythology, having penned Tarsem Singh’s 2011 swords-and-sandal epic Immortals. Both of their most well-known efforts have been met with mixed reactions, but perhaps they’ll fare better with an impressively-animated anime series.

Gods & Heroes joins Netflix’s every-growing slate of original anime shows, including Castlevania, Devilman Crybaby, Godzilla: The Planet Eater, Baki, Violet Evergarden, B: The Beginning, Aggretsuko, and The Seven Deadly Sins. And it seems like that collection will only grow further, with upcoming titles like Pacific Rim, Altered Carbon, Yasuke, Ghost in the Shell, and Trese all in the works.

No release date has yet been set for Gods & Heroes.