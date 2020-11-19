There’s not a lot to be joyful about this Christmas, but Disney+ will try to perk you up by fighting against that cynicism with a little magic. Coming to the streaming service in December is Godmothered, a new fantasy comedy in the same vein as Enchanted that finds Jillian Bell as a fairy godmother-in-training who sets out to prove that people still need fairy godmothers to make their dreams come true. But she has her work cut out for her when a lost letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress leads her to a 40-year old single mother (Isla Fisher) living a bit of an unfulfilling life. See how it plays out in the first Godmothered trailer below.

Godmothered Trailer

Feeling like a mix of Elf and Enchanted, there are some genuinely great laughs here, all coming from mixing the fantasy world with the real world. Jillian Bell is pitch perfect casting for a role like this, bringing the right amount of whimsy and comedy. Plus, it’s nice to see Isla Fisher finally working her charms in what appears to be an actually good movie.

Godmothered is set at Christmastime, so Disney+ is clearly trying to capitalize on the need for an uplifting holiday movie. Honestly, I’m surprised this one wasn’t slated to be released in theaters, though even if it was, it probably would have been relegated to Disney+ this year anyway, so it all worked out.

Directed by Sharon Maguire (Bridget Jones’s Diary), the film also stars Santiago Cabrera, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jane Curtin, June Squibb, Jillian Shea Spaeder, Willa Skye, Artemis Pebdani, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Stephnie Weir. The film is produced by Justin Springer (Dumbo) with Diane L. Sabatini (Lady and the Tramp), Tom Pollock (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters) and Amie Karp (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) serving as executive producers.

Set at Christmas time, “Godmothered” is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell) who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of “Happily Ever After,” but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.

Godmothered hits Disney+ on December 4, 2020.