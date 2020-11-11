Godmothered, a new Disney movie that started filming right before the coronavirus lockdowns, is done and headed to Disney+ in time for Christmas. The holiday film, which stars Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher, will premiere exclusively on the Disney streaming service in December. In Godmothered, Bell plays an “inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training.”

Sharon Maguire‘s Godmothered started filming in January of this year and wrapped in April, just in time to skirt around the impending shutdowns triggered by COVID-19. Not only that, the film also had a surprisingly quick turnaround time – because it’s about to hit Disney+. The holiday film will arrive on the streaming service on December 4, 2020. Here’s the synopsis:

Set at Christmas time, “Godmothered” is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell) who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of “Happily Ever After,” but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.

This is a fairly cute premise, and the holiday setting will no doubt appeal to people looking for something holiday-themed to watch this December, especially since the holiday theatrical landscape is all but dead at this point. When the project was first announced back in 2019 there was some speculation that it was going to be a spin-off of Disney’s live-action Cinderella reboot. But it quickly became apparent that that wasn’t the case at all. Instead, this seems to be more in the same vein as Enchanted.

In addition to Bell and Fisher, the cast includes Santiago Cabrera, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jane Curtin, June Squibb, Jillian Shea Spaeder, Willa Skye, Artemis Pebdani, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Stephnie Weir. Sharon Maguire (Bridget Jones’s Diary) directs a script from Kari Granlund and Melissa Stack. Justin Springer (Dumbo, TRON: Legacy) produced, with executive producers including Diane L. Sabatini (Lady and the Tramp), Tom Pollock (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters), and Amie Karp (Ghostbusters: Afterlife).

Since this thing is in the can and arriving very, very soon, you can expect Disney+ to release a trailer imminently.