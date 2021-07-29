Just when we thought we had this Covid thing under control, it pulls us back in. I know everyone wants to get back to life as usual, but despite the distribution of the vaccine, Covid is still a serious issue – especially with the Delta variant now taking hold. Now, yet another production has had to shut down due to the virus. The Offer, the Paramount+ series about the making of The Godfather, has halted production because of a recent positive Covid test.

Go Get Vaccinated

Before we go any further, let me just say that if you haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine yet and it’s readily available in your area, please go get it. The only way this pandemic will end is with widespread vaccinations. Despite what your crazy grandma says on Facebook, the vaccine is safe. Don’t take my word for it — I’m not a doctor! But here’s an article put together by actual doctors talking about the safety of the various Covid vaccines. These folks know what they’re talking about. It’s safe, it’s free, and it’ll save lives.

If you don’t want to get the vaccine to help your friends and loved ones, won’t you please think of the hard-working folks in Hollywood? In recent weeks, shows like House of the Dragon and the Game of Thrones prequel have had to shut down due to positive Covid tests (House of the Dragon has since resumed production). The latest production shut down is The Offer, the Paramount+ series about the making of The Godfather.

The Offer On Hold

Deadline has the scoop on The Offer production being put on hold. Per their report, filming “was suspended due to a positive test in the central Zone A that includes the cast and those interacting with them.” A representative for Paramount Television Studios provided the following statement on the matter:

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily halted production on The Offer due to the return of a positive coronavirus test result during routine testing. We will continue to follow all safety protocols and monitor the situation closely.”

The Offer focuses on the making of The Godfather and, believe it or not, it’s one of two different projects on the way that are telling this story. The other is the movie Francis and the Godfather, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Oscar Isaac. As for The Offer, it bills itself as being “Based on two-time, Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s experience while making The Godfather.”

The cast features Miles Teller as Al Rudy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Justin Chambers as Marlon Brando, Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo, Anthony Ippolito as Al Pacino, Josh Zuckerman as Peter Bart, Meredith Garretson as Ali MacGraw, Nora Arnezeder as Francoise Glazer, Paul McCrane as Jack Ballard, Anthony Skordi as Carlo Gambino, Jake Cannavale as Caesar, James Madio as Gino, Michael Rispoli as Tommy Lucchese, Stephanie Koenig as Andrea Eastman, Lou Ferrigno as Lenny Montana, Frank John Hughes as Frank Sinatra, and Danny Nucci as Congressman Mario Biaggi.