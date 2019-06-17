One of Netflix’s best original shows returns with GLOW season 3. The comedy-drama about the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling in the 1980s finds itself in a new location for its third season: Vegas, baby. But as is usually the case, problems arise, tensions flair, and ample amounts of hairspray is put to use. Watch the full GLOW season 3 trailer below.

GLOW Season 3 Trailer

Netflix has many original shows, but in my humble opinion, only a handful of them are genuinely good (or great). GLOW is definitely one of them. The bittersweet series deftly blends humor and drama, and best of all, its pacing is perfect. So many Netflix originals struggle with bloat – too many episodes per season, and each episode running way too long. GLOW never overstays its welcome, with episodes usually running about a half hour, and seasons ending with you wanting more.

Season 3 “follows the ladies of GLOW as they take the Vegas strip by storm. Now headliners at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino, the women quickly realize Sin City is much more grind than glitter. Ever the team cheerleader, Ruth’s passion for the show begins to take a backseat to her growingly complicated personal life. Debbie is making headway as a producer, but continues to be consumed with guilt over the distance between her and her son. As their residency wears on, the lines blur between performance and reality, and the cast find themselves struggling with their own identities both in and outside of the ring.”

The usual cast – including leads Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron – are back, and this season has one notable new face: Geena Davis, playing Sandy Devereaux St. Clair, a “former showgirl turned entertainment director of the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino.”

GLOW season 3 premiers August 9, 2019.