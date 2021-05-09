Cruella de Vil, kidnapper of dogs, queen of the sewers. At least, that’s Glenn Close‘s pitch for a 101 Dalmatians sequel starring her Cruella, which the Oscar-nominated actress recently said she would be happy to reprise. You know, when we’re done with Emma Stone’s cool punk-rock Cruella.

Was there any live-action villain more fabulous than Glenn Close’s Cruella de Vil? Over the top and camp in the best way, Close vamped it up as the 101 Dalmatians villain in the 1996 live-action remake and 2000 sequel, 102 Dalmatians. Close set the standard for family-friendly Disney villains, so much so that her depiction of the villain would go on to inspire Disney’s upcoming “prequel” Cruella, starring Emma Stone as the fashionable villain with two-tone hair. But even though Stone is about to slip into those furs, Close is not ready to give up Cruella de Vill just yet.

Close would be open to reprising the role of Cruella de Vil in a sequel, she told Variety. And she already has a pitch:

“I have a great story to make another Cruella with my Cruella. Cruella comes to New York and disappears down the sewers.”

Cruella de Vil stomping around the sewers, turning rats into her new coat! Emerging a stinky, fabulous mess! How glorious would that be, and how great would Close be when selling that?

Obviously, Close is joking, but honestly, the pitch of Cruella de Vil in the sewers is too good to pass up. I’m thinking Danny de Vito’s Penguin in Batman Returns, with his sewer lair and various acrobat henchmen. (Why were there so many circus performers willing to live in the sewers? It’s still a mystery.) Of course, we wouldn’t ask Close to bite someone’s nose off. Although….

In all seriousness, it would be fun to see Close reprise the role, even though that’s clearly a pipe dream if Close is joking about doing a movie in the sewers. But if she’s game for “Da Butt,” she’s probably up for anything.

Meanwhile, you can see Emma Stone take on the cruel dog-hater in Cruella, coming to theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access (additional fee required) on May 28, 2021.