Peanut butter and jelly. Gin and tonic. Cookies and milk. M. Night Shyamalan and plot twists. All of these things go together – it’s common knowledge, and we’ve all learned to accept it. That said, you never know just what twist Shyamalan might have up his sleeve. The filmmaker has a new thriller hitting theaters in a month – Glass. And I bet you’re already guessing it has a twist. And you’re correct! In a new interview, Shyamalan confirms that there will indeed be a Glass twist, but you’re not going to be able to see it coming, that’s for damn sure.

Glass is a pretty big deal for M. Night Shyamalan. It’s both the long-awaited sequel to his 2000 superhero deconstruction flick Unbreakable, and a sequel to his 2016 thriller Split. Based on the trailers, the story involves Bruce Willis‘ superhuman David Dunn locked up in an asylum with his old nemesis Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson), along with Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy), the antagonist from Split who has a plethora of personalities, including a supernatural one known as The Beast. But is that all there is to the movie? Of course not. There’s a trademark M. Night twist awaiting us.

During an interview with Den of Geek, Shyamalan was asked if the movie had references to other superhero movies, like titles from the MCU, for instance. Shyamalan’s answer was predictably vague but intriguing:

“I don’t want to spoil anything for you, but there’s a lot of references to the movie that it knows you think it’s going to be. It’s very aware of that, and it will tell you that, and then it becomes this other thing.”

Hmm…what could that even mean? It’s way too ambiguous to tell, but my guess is that Shyamalan is saying that if you think this is going be a straightforward superhero movie sequel, you have another thing coming. Shyamalan goes on to call the film “pretty meta”, adding:

“It feels like we’re somewhat commenting on the 18 years that has come before us. I don’t want to ruin it, but there’s a couple of little wonderful things you can find in there.”

Again: vague as hell. But one thing is absolutely clear: Glass isn’t going to play out the way you expect it to. And that’s exciting. I know Shyamalan’s reliance on twist became somewhat mocked as his career progressed, but the fact is, he’s very good at crafting those twists. The end of The Sixth Sense is still considered one of the all-time-great movie twists, and for good reason.

Glass opens January 18, 2019.