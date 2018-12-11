Everyone’s trapped under one roof in the latest Glass trailer. M. Night Shyamalan‘s sequel to both Unbreakable and Split brings characters from both of those films together, and sets them loose inside a mental hospital. This new trailer leans heavily on Samuel L. Jackson‘s ominous narration, as his character Elijah Price, AKA Mr. Glass, sets things in motion. “A lot of people are going to get hurt,” he says at one point, and it’s clear he’s not very upset about that. Watch the new Glass trailer below.

Glass Trailer

While other trailers for M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass haven’t shied away from the mental hospital setting, they’ve also made sure to give us a glimpse of the outside world. This latest trailer is different, though. It’s entirely self-contained within the hospital, making it look as if the film has only one specific setting. I’d personally be fine with that, but we all know M. Night has some tricks up his sleeve that he’s not giving away just yet.

In Glass, Bruce Willis‘ David Dunn, who was revealed to be a real-life superhero in Unbreakable, finds himself locked up in an asylum alongside Elijah Price, AKA Mr. Glass, who fancies himself a super villain. And they’re not alone. Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy), the man inflicted with split-personalities from Split, is in there too. From the looks of things, Mr. Glass plans to use Kevin – and his many personalities – for nefarious means, and only David can stop them. Unfortunately, their doctor, played by Sarah Paulson, wants to convince them all they’re just crazy, and that they don’t have super-abilities at all.

As a Shyamalan fan, it’s great to see him back on top. There was a period where his career was in such shaky shape that trailers were afraid to show his name (his 2013 sci-fi film After Earth didn’t advertise his involvement at all). Now, the filmmaker has redeemed himself, starting with the fun found footage thriller The Visit, and following it up with Split. Now, Glass takes him back to the world of one of his very best films – Unbreakable. I’m excited about all of this; my only complaint is that we have to wait until next month to see it.

Glass opens on January 18, 2019.