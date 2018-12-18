Another new look at Glass is here, and it’s leaning heavily into horror movie territory. It’s been interesting to watch the progression of marketing for M. Night Shyamalan‘s new Unbreakable and Split sequel: some trailers have played up the superhero angle, some have looked more like mystery-thrillers, and now this, which sets out to give you the creeps. Watch the latest Glass international trailer below.

Glass International Trailer

Uh-oh. Things are getting spoopy in this new Glass international trailer. If you had no real knowledge of Unbreakable or Split, you might watch this trailer and think it’s a brand new horror movie from M. Night Shyamalan. A dark, ominous tone prevails, people look terrified, and James McAvoy crawls around on the ceiling.

I have no doubt Glass will have horror-movie elements, but the full picture is likely to be a bit more complex. On one hand, Shyamalan is finally staging a sequel to his 2000 superhero deconstruction film Unbreakable. Unbreakable had fantastical elements to it, but it was more rooted in drama and mystery than horror. On the other hand, Glass is also a sequel to Split, which was a thriller with definite horror elements. I’m very curious to see how Shyamalan is going to blend all these worlds, themes and genres together.

In Glass, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn, a man with superhuman strength who is almost entirely impervious to injury and illness. Dunn finds himself face to face with his old friend/adversary Elijah Price, aka Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson), when the two end up locked away in the same mental hospital (just how Dunn ends up in the mental hospital remains to be seen; Elijah was sent to one at the end of Unbreakable). Also in the mix: Kevin Wendell Crumb (McAvoy), a man with multiple personalities – including one known as The Beast, which is capable of impossible, deadly feats.

From the look of things, Elijah plans to use Kevin’s powers for nefarious purposes, and only David can stop them. As the official synopsis states, Glass “finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.” And oh yeah, Sarah Paulson is there! Always a good thing. Anya Taylor-Joy is back as well as her Split character Casey Cooke, “the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast.”

Glass opens on January 18, 2018.