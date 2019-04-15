Exclusive ‘Glass’ Clip Highlights the Stunt Work of M. Night Shyamalan’s Sequel
Posted on Monday, April 15th, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
M. Night Shyamalan wraps up his superhero trilogy with Glass, a film that brings the events of Unbreakable and Split to a big, shocking conclusion. Glass drops onto Blu-ray this week, and in honor of the impending home media release, we have an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip. The footage showcases the stunts on display in Shyamalan’s film, and the work that went into creating them. Watch the Glass clip below.
Glass Clip – Stunts
I’m an unapologetic M. Night Shyamalan fan, and I consider Unbreakable to be his best film. But I have to say, Glass left me a little cold. One thing I did enjoy from the movie, however, was the stunt work and action scenes. Shyamalan manages to stage some surprisingly brutal moments where the film’s main characters are going head-to-head. The behind-the-scenes clip above gives you a look at that.
The clip is part of the many special features on the Glass Blu-ray release. Here’s a full list.
- Alternate Opening – Introduction by director M. Night Shyamalan available
- Deleted Scenes – Introductions by director M. Night Shyamalan available
- David Alone at Bar
- Patricia Talks to Cheerleaders
- David Encounters Pierce
- Casey in Art Class
- Dr. Staple Explains Machine
- Mrs. Price in Waiting Room
- Mrs. Price Talks to Elijah
- Dr. Staple Drinks Tea
- Pierce Checks Elijah’s Room
- Mrs. Price Tells Elijah About Surgery
- David Submits to Dr. Staple
- Patients Worship The Beast
- A Conversation with James McAvoy and M. Night Shyamalan – Star James McAvoy and Producer/Writer/Director M. Night Shyamalan discuss the importance of originality when creating a film in this genre.
Glass arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand on April 16, 2019.
M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his standout originals—2000’s Unbreakable, from Touchstone, and 2016’s Split, from Universal—in one explosive, all-new comic-book thriller: Glass. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.