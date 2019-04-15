M. Night Shyamalan wraps up his superhero trilogy with Glass, a film that brings the events of Unbreakable and Split to a big, shocking conclusion. Glass drops onto Blu-ray this week, and in honor of the impending home media release, we have an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip. The footage showcases the stunts on display in Shyamalan’s film, and the work that went into creating them. Watch the Glass clip below.

Glass Clip – Stunts

I’m an unapologetic M. Night Shyamalan fan, and I consider Unbreakable to be his best film. But I have to say, Glass left me a little cold. One thing I did enjoy from the movie, however, was the stunt work and action scenes. Shyamalan manages to stage some surprisingly brutal moments where the film’s main characters are going head-to-head. The behind-the-scenes clip above gives you a look at that.

The clip is part of the many special features on the Glass Blu-ray release. Here’s a full list.

Alternate Opening – Introduction by director M. Night Shyamalan available

– Introduction by director M. Night Shyamalan available Deleted Scenes – Introductions by director M. Night Shyamalan available David Alone at Bar Patricia Talks to Cheerleaders David Encounters Pierce Casey in Art Class Dr. Staple Explains Machine Mrs. Price in Waiting Room Mrs. Price Talks to Elijah Dr. Staple Drinks Tea Pierce Checks Elijah’s Room Mrs. Price Tells Elijah About Surgery David Submits to Dr. Staple Patients Worship The Beast

– Introductions by director M. Night Shyamalan available A Conversation with James McAvoy and M. Night Shyamalan – Star James McAvoy and Producer/Writer/Director M. Night Shyamalan discuss the importance of originality when creating a film in this genre.

Glass arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand on April 16, 2019.