Win M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Unbreakable’ Trilogy, Including an Autographed ‘Glass’ Blu-ray
Posted on Tuesday, April 16th, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
M. Night Shyamalan‘s Unbreakable trilogy (unofficially dubbed the Eastrail 177 Trilogy by some) has come to a close. The filmmaker started things off with Unbreakable in 2000, and then secretly followed-up with Split in 2017. Earlier this year, the filmmaker released Glass, bringing the threads of the previous two films together. Now, Glass is hitting Blu-ray, and we’re hosting a contest to celebrate. You can win a bundle which includes all three films in the trilogy on Blu-ray, including a copy of Glass signed by Shyamalan himself.
Glass
If you’ve read this far, that means you’re in the market for some free stuff. Here’s what one lucky winner will score:
- 1 Glass-branded wireless mouse
- 1 copy of Unbreakable
- 1 copy of Split
- 1 copy of Glass signed by M. Night Shyamalan
That’s right, a wireless mouse! And also a copy of Glass signed by M. Night Shyamalan. Maybe he’ll write “I’m standing right behind you!” on the cover, and you’ll spin around, and he’ll be standing there. What a twist!
To enter to win, fire off an email HERE with the subject line GLASS CONTEST. In the body of the email, tell us your favorite film in the trilogy. A winner will be picked at random. Good luck!
Glass is available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand on April 16, 2019. Here are the special features included.
BONUS FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY & DIGITAL
- The Collection of Main Characters – A look at all the main players and how they fit in the universe created by filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan.
- David Dunn
- Elijah Price
- Kevin Wendell Crumb
- The Rest of the Family
- Bringing the Team Back Together – M. Night Shyamalan is famous for working with many of the same crew from film to film. In this piece, cast and crew share personal stories of why Shyamalan’s productions feel like seeing family again.
- David Dunn vs. The Beast – An in-depth look at the animalistic face-off between David Dunn and The Beast
- Glass Decoded – M. Night Shyamalan unveils some secrets of continuity and style from across the Glass trilogy
- Breaking Glass: The Stunts – The superhuman strength of The Beast is best illustrated in the stunts. Take a behind the scenes look into the very effective methods of executing stunts in the film.
- Connecting the Glass Universe – Explore M. Night Shyamalan’s stylistic approach to the Glass trilogy and the unconventional concept of a comic book movie grounded in reality.
- M. Night Shyamalan: Behind the Lens – Cast and crew discuss Shyamalan’s dedicated and meticulous approach to storytelling.
- The Sound of Glass – Composer West Dylan Thordson elaborates on his use of string instruments to create tension, and explains why recording the score on-location enhanced the tone of Glass.
- Enhancing the Spectacle – The VFX team provides details on the rewarding task of using CGI as an effective tool to intensify the narrative of Glass.
- Raven Hill Memorial – Roam the long corridors of Raven Hill Memorial Hospital and see why the cast and crew describe the eerie location as its own character in the film.
- Night Vision – A look at the early stages of Glass by examining the storyboards and their remarkable similarity to the final shots in the film.