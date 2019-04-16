M. Night Shyamalan‘s Unbreakable trilogy (unofficially dubbed the Eastrail 177 Trilogy by some) has come to a close. The filmmaker started things off with Unbreakable in 2000, and then secretly followed-up with Split in 2017. Earlier this year, the filmmaker released Glass, bringing the threads of the previous two films together. Now, Glass is hitting Blu-ray, and we’re hosting a contest to celebrate. You can win a bundle which includes all three films in the trilogy on Blu-ray, including a copy of Glass signed by Shyamalan himself.

Glass

If you’ve read this far, that means you’re in the market for some free stuff. Here’s what one lucky winner will score:

1 Glass-branded wireless mouse

1 copy of Unbreakable

1 copy of Split

1 copy of Glass signed by M. Night Shyamalan

That’s right, a wireless mouse! And also a copy of Glass signed by M. Night Shyamalan. Maybe he’ll write “I’m standing right behind you!” on the cover, and you’ll spin around, and he’ll be standing there. What a twist!

To enter to win, fire off an email HERE with the subject line GLASS CONTEST. In the body of the email, tell us your favorite film in the trilogy. A winner will be picked at random. Good luck!

Glass is available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand on April 16, 2019. Here are the special features included.

BONUS FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY & DIGITAL

The Collection of Main Characters – A look at all the main players and how they fit in the universe created by filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan. David Dunn Elijah Price Kevin Wendell Crumb The Rest of the Family

