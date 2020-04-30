Alex Kurtzman‘s television and movie production company Secret Hideout has scored the rights to Jackson Ford’s novel The Girl Who Could Move Sh*t with Her Mind, with the intent of adapting it to TV. The novel follows a girl with telekinetic powers who is forced to clear her name after she’s accused of murder. The book is the first in a series, with a sequel due out this summer.

According to Deadline, Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout hopes to turn The Girl Who could Move Sh*t with Her Mind into a TV series. Kurtzman’s company has a deal with CBS Television Studios, so any adaptation is likely to end up there – at CBS All Access, perhaps. The book, written by Jackson Ford (a pen-name for author Rob Boffard) was published last year, and has a sequel due out in July. Here’s the synopsis of the first book:

Teagan Frost is having a hard time keeping it together. Sure, she’s got telekinetic powers — a skill that the government is all too happy to make use of, sending her on secret break-in missions that no ordinary human could carry out. But all she really wants to do is kick back, have a beer, and pretend she’s normal for once. But then a body turns up at the site of her last job — murdered in a way that only someone like Teagan could have pulled off. She’s got 24 hours to clear her name – and it’s not just her life at stake. If she can’t unravel the conspiracy in time, her hometown of Los Angeles will be in the crosshairs of an underground battle that’s on the brink of exploding…

The “24 hours to clear her name” angle will no doubt make for a propulsive, 24-style show. And the telekinetic powers more or less make the main character a superhero. With all that in mind, it’s easy to see why someone would want to snap up the rights to this and turn it into a show. Kurtzman will produce the series along with Heather Kadin.

The second book in the series, titled Random Sh*t Flying Through the Air, is due out on July 7.