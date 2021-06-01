Like many big-budget Hollywood blockbusters, Ghostbusters: Afterlife was supposed to premiere in theaters last year but was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s currently slated to arrive this November, but fans should have the opportunity to learn a bit more about the highly anticipated sequel as early as next week, because the annual Ghostbusters Day once again falls on June 8 this year. Dust off your proton packs, deep clean those ghost traps, and check out a brief teaser for the event below.



Ghostbusters Day 2021 Teaser

Only ONE WEEK until the Ghostbusters Day celebrations begin. On June 8, join the cast and filmmakers of #Ghostbusters: Afterlife live on Twitter Spaces, hosted by @IGN! Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/c8wha7Ma1l — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) June 1, 2021

If you’ve been dying (pun intended) to learn more about Ghostbusters: Afterlife and maybe even hear from Sony about the studio’s plans for potential future installments in this franchise, I suggest you circle June 8, 2021 on your calendar. That, of course, is Ghostbusters Day, which has evidently been a thing since the year Ghostbusters: Answer the Call was released in theaters. Diehard fans likely paid attention to previous editions, but I suspect readers of this site may not have cared much about it before. That could change this year, though, since it makes sense for Sony to debut a new trailer for Afterlife to coincide with the celebration. That would give us our first look at actual footage from the movie since April, when that clip of those mini-marshmallow creatures premiered. (Before that, we hadn’t seen anything concrete since December of 2019.)

Are you even a major pop culture franchise if you don’t have a “day” devoted to yourself at this point? There’s Star Wars Day, Ghostbusters Day, Harry Potter Day, Alien Day, Stranger Things Day, Mean Girls Day, Back to the Future Day, and more. Personally, I’m holding out hope that Ghostbusters: Afterlife becomes so popular that the film’s new ghost, the gelatinous blue monstrosity known as “Muncher,” ends up getting his own day entirely to himself. Looks like the little guy could use all the encouragement he can get.

Ghostbusters Day is next Tuesday, June 8, 2021, while Ghostbusters: Afterlife is currently slated to arrive in theaters on November 11, 2021.