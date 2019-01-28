Ready for some release date news? I sure hope so, because that’s what we have here. First, Ghostbusters 3 (or whatever it’s going to be called) has locked-down a summer 2020 release date. Also: we finally know when we’ll see a new Christopher Nolan movie, and it will be soon – next summer. But as to what the heck the movie is, well, that’s a mystery. See the full Ghostbusters 3 release date, along with the new Christopher Nolan movie date, below.

Ghostbusters 3 Release Date

Ghostbusters 3, which finds Jason Reitman taking over the franchise from father Ivan, will bust some ghosts on July 10, 2020. The project remains mostly shrouded in secrecy, but we know it’s going to be a follow-up to Ghostbusters 2, and that it’s going to be set in the present day. Other than that, all we have are rumors. The film may or may not involve teen Ghostbusters. And it may or may not involve a town with dark secrets. Who knows!? Jason Reitman, I’d imagine. And if not, he better figure it out, fast. Since 2020 really isn’t that far away, I imagine we’ll be learning about cast members, and plot points, in due time. I remain unsure what to make of this whole idea, and I’m not sure Jason Reitman is the reit man (sorry) to take over the series. But we shall see. “This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present. We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet,” Reitman said (via EW).

New Christopher Nolan Movie Release Date

Christopher Nolan is getting back in the game. The filmmaker has his follow-up to Dunkirk all mapped-out, and we’ll be seeing it on July 17th 2020. And that’s all we know! No plot, no title, no cast members. We just know that it’s a new Nolan movie, and that it’s being described as an IMAX Event Movie, because of course it is. Knowing Nolan, it will likely be cerebral and intense, probably feature Cillian Murphy and/or Michael Caine, and have a soundtrack courtesy of Hans Zimmer. And maybe, just maybe, a dead wife will figure into the script. Who’s to say? I remain a big Nolan fan, and think Dunkirk was one of his best films. So I’m excited to see what this is. Hopefully we’ll know more soon.