Get Out may seem like yesterday’s news, but when you think back over the biggest horror films of the past decade, Jordan Peele‘s directorial debut looms large. Now fans of the film can explore it in even more detail with Inventory Press’s Get Out: The Annotated Screenplay, a 224-page book which features the screenplay along with Peele’s in-depth notes, more than 150 stills from the movie, and behind-the-scenes information about how this modern classic came to be. Sounds like it’d be a great holiday gift for the horror movie fan in your life. Get the details below.



Inventory Press (via Pajiba) is publishing a 4 1/4 × 7 inch, 224 page softcover version of Get Out: The Annotated Screenplay, giving us some more insight into the mind of writer/director Jordan Peele.

This companion paperback to the film presents Peele’s Oscar®-winning screenplay alongside supplementary material. Featuring an essay by author and scholar Tananarive Due and in-depth annotations by the director, this publication is richly illustrated with more than 150 stills from the motion picture and presents alternate endings, deleted scenes and an inside look at the concepts and behind-the-scenes production of the film. Continuing in the legacy of 1960s paperbacks that documented the era’s most significant avant-garde films—such as Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon, Jean-Luc Godard’s Masculin/Feminin and Michelangelo Antonioni’s L’Avventura—Get Out is an indispensable guide to this pioneering and groundbreaking cinematic work.

The book costs $19.95. Here are a couple of sample pages to give you an idea of what you’re in for:

You can find more sample pages at the book’s official website.

After Get Out (for which he won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay) and this year’s metaphor-laden horror film Us, it’s clear that Peele is one of the most thoughtful and talented filmmakers working in the horror space today – a revelation that’s still a bit shocking considering that until 2017, he was best known for sketch comedy. Several of those sketches showed a willingness to grapple with the dark side of humanity and the world at large, but I have to admit I didn’t anticipate his blazingly fast rise to the top of the horror genre. Here’s hoping he stays there for many years to come…unless he wants to do something else, of course. The point is, we’re unequivocally in for whatever movie he has up his sleeve next.