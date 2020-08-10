Back in June, Judd Apatow revealed he was working on a documentary about legendary comedian George Carlin. Now we have official word on what Apatow and company are cooking up: a two-part documentary headed to HBO reuniting the key creative team behind HBO’s The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling, which Apatow also directed. The Carlin doc will be helmed by Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio.

In June of this year, Jud Apatow said: “[I’m] about to start work with my partner Michael Bonfiglio on a documentary about George Carlin. So I’m looking forward to watching a lot of Carlin interviews and specials. I think his work turned out to be very prophetic.” Now, here’s the confirmation from HBO: it’s a two-part documentary from the same team behind Apatow’s The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling, and “will feature a unique mix of conversations with Carlin’s family and friends, material from his stand-up specials, TV appearances and personal archive.”

“George Carlin’s work becomes more relevant every day,” said Apatow. “It is an honor to be given the opportunity to tell the story of his life and work.”

Carlin’s daughter Kelly Carlin added: “Having been the public keeper of my dad’s legacy these last 12 years, I’ve dreamt of the right people appearing at the right moment to give the documentary telling of my father’s story what it deserves – an honoring of his comedic genius and unique cultural impact, while not shying away from his personal struggles and humanity. I’m thrilled that Jerry Hamza and I have teamed up with Judd Apatow, Michael Bonfiglio and Teddy Leifer to make it happen now. May the comedy gods smile up at us as we endeavor to share my dad’s heart, mind and genius with the world.”

Carlin, who died in 2008, is one of the most renowned stand-ups of all time, known for his sharp, cutting, no bullshit humor. He filmed 14 stand-up comedy specials for HBO over the course of his career, and, of course, he appeared in the major motion picture Jersey Girl. Carlin filmed his first HBO special in 1977 and wen on to appear on The Tonight Show over 130 times.

“It’s a great honor to be producing a film about George Carlin, a giant figure in comedy,” said the doc’s executive producer, Teddy Leifer. “The sting of his words is as sharp now as when he was on stage. Carlin is the comedian’s comedian who mastered his craft and shaped American counterculture such that he paved the way for a generation of comics that followed. I’m thrilled that we will once again be working with our wonderful colleagues at HBO and that Judd Apatow, another comedy giant, is directing.”