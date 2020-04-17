If you’re hoping to see even more Star Trek: The Next Generation characters pop up in Star Trek: Picard, you’re probably going to get your wish. LeVar Burton, who played Geordi La Forge on The Next Generation, has all but confirmed he’ll be appearing in the second season of the CBS All Access series, while also hinting at other character returns in the future.

The first season of Star Trek: Picard brought back plenty of familiar faces beyond Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard. Back along with him in certain episodes were: Brent Spiner as Data, Jonathan Del Arco as Hugh, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, and Star Trek: Voyager‘s Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine.

So who can we expect to see in the second season? Whoopi Goldberg is supposedly returning as Guinan, and there’s been some talk of Michael Dorn reprising his role of Worf. But now we can add someone else to the growing list: LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight (via Coming Soon), Burton at first danced around the issue of his return before seeming to flat-out confirm it.

“How do I say this without getting in trouble,” he said. “I think that is reasonable to assume that those people are still a part of Picard’s life and — sure, what the hell — yeah, absolutely!” Burton also added that you can expect more Trek characters to return as well: “You’ll see us all, probably not all at the same time but, you know, never say never.”

Burton played Geordi La Forge in all seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, and also reprised the role in the four Next Generation movies: Generations, First Contact, Insurrection, and Nemesis. Geordi started off as the helmsman of the USS Enterprise-D in the first season of The Next Generation, and then became the chief engineer for the rest of the series and subsequent films.

In Star Trek: Picard, “At the end of the 24th Century, and 14 years after his retirement from Starfleet, Jean-Luc Picard is living a quiet life on his vineyard, Chateau Picard. When he is sought out by a mysterious young woman, Dahj, in need of his help, he soon realizes she may have personal connections to his own past.” The first season has already concluded on CBS All Access, and season 2 will premiere either late this year or early 2021.