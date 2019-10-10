Lorne Balfe, the composer responsible for the pulse-pounding score to Mission: Impossible – Fallout, is back with Gemini Man. Bafle’s Gemini Man score features the same type of propulsive, churning, tension-building sound so prevalent in Fallout, lending weight to Ang Lee‘s action thriller. We have an exclusive track from Loren Balfe’s Gemini Man soundtrack below.

Gemini Man Soundtrack – Last Shot

One of my favorite elements of Gemini Man was Lorne Balfe’s adrenaline-infused score. There’s a lot of action in Ang Lee’s film about an assassin (Will Smith) who has to face off against his younger clone (also Smith, via digital de-aging technology). Balfe’s fast-paced music aids that action considerably, resulting in an overall exciting score. In Gemini Man, “Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself.

“It was an absolute pleasure getting to collaborate with the masterful dream team – director Ang Lee and producer Jerry Bruckheimer,” Balfe said. “Ang and I spent 4 days in the studio exploring themes with soloists playing live! He wanted a theme that portrayed the delicate relationship between Henry and Junior, so I did a theme that intertwines both melodically, as their bond grows stronger. Hope you all enjoy the thrill, as we unfold the mask behind Gemini Man.”

Some of Balfe’s other scores include The LEGO Batman Movie, Pacific Rim: Uprising, and The Florida Project, and the fact that those are three very different movies highlights the composer’s range. The Gemini Man soundtrack will be available digitally on Friday, October 11 on Paramount Music and a CD release is forthcoming on La-La Land Records. The full tracklist is below.

Track List:

1. Last Shot

2. Burning The Past

3. Are You DIA?

4. First Confrontation

5. Cartagena

6. Bike Fu

7. Catacombs

8. I Know You Inside And Out

9. Henry and Junior

10. Fighting Gemini

11. Teaming Up

12. Don’t You Feel Pain?

13. Verris

14. A Perfect Version Of You

15. Those Ghosts

16. Thanks, Brother

17. Gemini Man