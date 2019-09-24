In just under a few weeks, director Ang Lee and two Will Smiths will attempt to liven up the fall box office with Gemini Man. The sci-fi action flick finds Smith as aged expert assassin Henry Brogan, who suddenly finds himself targeted by another younger, gifted killer who always seems to be one step ahead of him. That killer just so happens to be a younger clone of himself, and a new Gemini Man clip shows just how efficient and lethal this clone can be – especially with a motorcycle.

Gemini Man Clip

While this doesn’t give us much of a glimpse at the impressive visual effects work being done to create a younger Will Smith (which apparently goes beyond the typical de-aging visual effects process), it does show off the outstanding action that Ang Lee has put together. While the idea of using a motorcycle as a weapon seems a little ridiculous, it also looks incredibly cool in this sequence. I’m not sure if the hits that Smith is taking from the motorcycle are all that realistic, but it probably doesn’t matter. However, I will say, Smith’s body does look a little jiggly from time to time when it’s being knocked around, though it’s not nearly as bad as digital bodies used to look in movies years ago.

Lee recently told us about the motorcycle action in the film and his usage of a high frame rate to give audiences something they hopefully haven’t seen before:

“Motorcycles, for example, motorcycles in a 2D movie is so strobe-y, the way to pump your energy is to do horizontal speed. So you have the speed and quick cuts. People get used to that. But now you see the performance. You don’t see the strobes, it doesn’t look that fast, what do you do?…So I think that’s a new kind of filmmaking and also this kind of a staging in and out of the perspective. First person, third person kind of exchange. It’s a different kind of language and involvement for both filmmaker and the viewer.”

The early marketing for Gemini Man seemed unimpressive, but the most recent trailer for the movie certainly got me more intrigued, especially when it comes to the action on display. This clip continues to pique my curiosity, but I’m hoping that the movie’s marketing isn’t giving away all the best parts of the movie.

Gemini Man also stars Clive Owen as the man who created the young Will Smith clone, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Henry Brogan’s partner, and Benedict Wong.

Gemini Man arrives in theaters on October 11, 2019.