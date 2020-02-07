Gareth Edwards was one of Hollywood’s most promising rising filmmakers after the success of his low-budget indie sci-fi film Monsters put him on the map in 2010, landing him the directing job for 2014’s big-budget Godzilla for Warner Bros. and Legendary. Soon Lucasfilm came calling, and he stepped up to direct Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. But the film’s notoriously troubled production, which saw director Tony Gilroy boarding the project during reshoots, seem to put a damper on Edwards. But the filmmaker is finally back in action, setting up an untitled sci-fi movie which he will write and direct under New Regency.

Variety reports that New Regency is set to produce and finance a new untitled sci-fi film written and directed by Edwards. Kiri Hart, who co-produced Rogue One, will produce the film.

The film is described as a “near-future sci-fi story” that comes from an original idea from Edwards. No further plot details have been disclosed, but sources tell Variety that casting is underway with a goal to begin shooting by this summer.

According to Variety, Edwards has been developing several projects but wanted to choose carefully what his next project would be before committing. Edwards likely made the wise move of sticking with what he knows and what made him successful before Rogue One‘s troubled production derailed his career. Studio interference and reshoots essentially changed his original version of the film, and Edwards bore the brunt of criticism directed at the film. But the filmmaker successfully navigated the sticky territory that comes of going toe-to-toe with studio changes, and audiences are likely still excited to see what Edwards has planned next.

New Regency is a studio with some successful awards buzz lately as well, recently producing the Brad Pitt sci-fi film Ad Astra and co-financing the Oscar-nominated Little Women.