We’re still thinking about last night’s fiery episode of Game of Thrones and the fact that there’s only one episode remaining of the mega-hit series. HBO has released a quick trailer for the series finale along with a slightly lengthier trailer for Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, a two-hour documentary about the production of the last season that’s coming to HBO after the show concludes its run.

Check out both of those below, and don’t forget about this week’s edition of “The Game Revealed,” the in-depth behind-the-scenes videos devoted to each episode. That was one hell of an episode last night, and this week’s video shows off some of the unheralded work that went into bringing it to life – including building an entire new King’s Landing set.



Game of Thrones Series Finale Trailer

After the fire and blood of “The Bells,” what does Daenerys have to rule over? Is Arya aiming to kill her? After eight seasons, what final message does the show want to leave us with?

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch Trailer

The Last Watch, a feature-length documentary about the production of the final season, will air on HBO on May 26, 2019, one week after the series finale. (That should help stave off that small feeling of emptiness that always crops up when one of our favorite shows comes to an end.)

The Game Revealed: “The Bells”

I always love these behind the scenes videos, and I’m sure anyone who shares my appreciation for them is going to enjoy The Last Watch. But in terms of last night’s episode, there were plenty of little insights into the minds of the people responsible for making the show. Director Miguel Sapochnik pointed out something I never would have consciously clocked on my own: that several of the shots in this episode mirror those from “The Battle of the Bastards,” but with Dany’s army framed in the same way as the Boltons were back in season 6.

I also didn’t realize that the “Dane bowl” was the name for the fight between Danish actors Pilou Asbaek and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. And from a production standpoint, it’s fascinating to see the limitations the crew sometimes has to work with, even on such a massive show. Example: when you’ve built a staircase set, there are only so many ways you can get crew members positioned on it. I think I’m going to miss these videos almost as much as the actual show. (OK, maybe not that much…but they’re very cool.)

Game of Thrones will air its final episode this Sunday, May 19, 2019.