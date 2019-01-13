Can you feel the chill in the air? Winter has come, and that wind from an ice dragon’s wings is cutting straight to the core of Game of Thrones fans everywhere. After nearly seventeen months of waiting for a new episode of the beloved fantasy series (suffering through our own version of author George R.R. Martin’s Long Night), we finally know when Game of Thrones season 8 will premiere, thanks to a new teaser featuring the Stark children who have gathered at Winterfell walking through the crypts.

Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Date

The teaser doesn’t have any new footage of the finally season, but it’s still a cool way to tease what’s to come. Jon Snow, Sansa Stark and Arya Stark not only confront their legacy and themselves in statue form, but the threat of winter that has been on the horizon for years now.

We knew the show would return in April of this year, but tonight HBO revealed that the final season of Game of Thrones will officially premiere on April 14, 2019. That means fans will have been waiting for more than twenty months (87 weeks, 609 days!) to see a new episode, and we’ll finally get a follow-up to the season 7 finale “The Dragon and the Wolf,” in which – spoiler alert – Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen got it on, Littlefinger was killed, The Wall came down, Jaime abandoned Cersei, and Jon’s true parentage was discovered.

It also means that weekend is going to be arguably one of the biggest pop culture weekends of the year, even though Avengers: Endgame hits theaters two weeks later on April 26. Ironically, GOT itself is heading into its own “endgame,” and your favorite characters are probably going to start dying left and right. Get pumped, people – Game of Mother Effing Thrones is almost back, and I can’t wait to see how showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss wrap up one of the most-watched pop culture phenomenons in history.