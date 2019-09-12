HBO can’t let go of Game of Thrones. The network already has one Game of Thrones prequel starring Naomi Watts in the works. And now they’re about to add another. This prequel series will focus on “the beginning of the end for House Targaryen”, the noble family of Valyrian descent that eventually spawned Daenerys Targaryen and all of her damn dragons.

Deadline broke the news about the latest Game of Thrones prequel series, which will be created by Ryan Condal and Game of Thrones mastermind George R.R. Martin. The series is said to be set 300 years before the events of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Martin has actually chronicled the past history of House Targaryen in a book called Fire and Blood, which has the following synopsis:

Centuries before the events of A Game of Thrones, House Targaryen—the only family of dragonlords to survive the Doom of Valyria—took up residence on Dragonstone. Fire & Blood begins their tale with the legendary Aegon the Conqueror, creator of the Iron Throne, and goes on to recount the generations of Targaryens who fought to hold that iconic seat, all the way up to the civil war that nearly tore their dynasty apart. What really happened during the Dance of the Dragons? Why was it so deadly to visit Valyria after the Doom? What were Maegor the Cruel’s worst crimes? What was it like in Westeros when dragons ruled the skies? These are but a few of the questions answered in this essential chronicle, as related by a learned maester of the Citadel and featuring more than eighty all-new black-and-white illustrations by artist Doug Wheatley. Readers have glimpsed small parts of this narrative in such volumes as The World of Ice & Fire, but now, for the first time, the full tapestry of Targaryen history is revealed.

The series has apparently been in the works at HBO since last fall, and while nothing is official yet, it appears HBO is close to giving a pilot order to the show. This is one of three confirmed Game of Thrones spin-offs that Martin himself confirmed back in May. The other is the series with Naomi Watts, which “chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.” The third still remains a mystery, but based on the way things are going, it’ll probably be another prequel.

Game of Thrones came to an end this year, and the reaction to the final season was less-than-positive among fans. Which begs the question: are audiences hungry for more Thrones-based material after being let down by the final season? We’ll know soon enough.