HBO has found a writer for another of its Game of Thrones spinoffs.

Amanda Segel, whose credits include The Good Wife and Person of Interest, is set to write 10,000 Ships, a series set about a thousand years before the events of the flagship show and which focuses on Princess Nymeria and her journey to Dorne.

Deadline reports that Segel, who has also written for Without a Trace, Nikita, The Mist, Shooter, and Marvel’s Hulu series Helstrom, will write 10,000 Ships, a show that “is expected to follow the journey made by warrior queen Princess Nymeria and the surviving members of the Rhoynars, who travelled from Essos to Dorne following their defeat by the Valyrian Freehold in the Second Spice War.”

As relayed in author George R.R. Martin’s sprawling histories of his fictional continents of Westeros and Essos, Nymeria brought 10,000 ships with her to Dorne, and burned all 10,000 of them upon landing so no one could retreat from this new land. After impressing a Martell on the battlefield, Nymeria married into the influential Martell family and helped turn Dorne into a kingdom to be reckoned with. A thousand years later, Nymeria’s adventures would inspire a young Arya Stark to name her direwolf after the famed warrior queen.

Personally, I have never seen an episode of any of the shows that Segel has worked on, but even though she does not have extensive experience in the fantasy genre, neither did original Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss when they got the job to adapt Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels. (Depending on your thoughts about that show, that could be either a good thing or a bad thing.)

10,000 Ships is one of several Game of Thrones-related spinoffs that are in development at the moment. House of the Dragon, which focuses on the Targaryen dynasty, is the furthest along and will debut next year. But there is also 9 Voyages (AKA Sea Snake), a seafaring adventure story from Gotham‘s Bruno Heller; Flea Bottom, which explores the poorest area of King’s Landing; Tales of Dunk & Egg, which adapts Martin’s novellas about a rookie knight and his surprising young companion; and a mysterious animated series that’s in the works at HBO Max, but about which there not much more information is available at this time.

Will the upcoming House of the Dragon, the first spin-off to actually enter production, be able to ensnare the Game of Thrones fans who felt betrayed by the series finale and ease audiences in to HBO’s grand plan of multiple spinoffs? I’m extremely curious to find out.